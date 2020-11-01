Bowie Lady Rabbits too much for Lindsay 78-37

In their final non-district game of the season, the Bowie Lady Rabbits put a stomping on Lindsay on the road Tuesday night.

The Lady Rabbits won big 78-37 in a game they dominated from the start.

The first quarter was a high scoring affair with Bowie pushing the pace thanks to its full-court press. The Lady Rabbits were able to force many turnovers and convert them into points against the overmatched Lady Knights.

Almost 40 points were scored in the first quarter alone, but Bowie scored most of them and led 29-10 heading into the second quarter.

Play continued in this fashion with the Lady Rabbits continuing to put the pressure on and benefiting from it. Bowie scored 21 points in the quarter and led 50-16 at halftime.

Even with the outcome already in hand, the Lady Rabbits continued to play hard and extend the lead in the third quarter. By the fourth quarter energy on both sides was low as Bowie coasted to the win by a 41-point margin, 78-37.

Jayci Logan led the team with 21 points. Her and fellow starting guard Brysen Richey combined for 14 steals, which was only half of the teams total of 28 steals.

Hope Jones scored 14 points and led the team with nine rebounds. Abbi Gamblin also scored in double figures with 12 points.

The Lady Rabbits will have kicked off district play on Friday. Their next game will be traveling to Childress to play at 6 p.m. on Jan. 14.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.