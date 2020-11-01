Bowie loses close one against big Muenster 50-44

The Bowie Jackrabbits hosted state-ranked Muenster on Tuesday to start the final week of non-district competition.

Despite the Hornets playing in the 2A classification their superior size and skill allowed them to just outdo the Jackrabbits down the stretch, winning 50-44.

Bowie got off to a great start in the first quarter, which has been an emphasis all year. The Jackrabbits feature only one player who is listed at 6’ 4” or taller this year. Despite the smaller classification Muenster has five such players, with two bruisers inside Bowie was determined to defend against.

Bowie’s aggressive pressure on defense and good shot making allowed the Jackrabbits to jump out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter 20-6, stunning a Hornets team with only two losses all season.

Muenster was too good of a team to stay down though. The Hornets rebounded in the second quarter while the shots and opportunities to score that were there for Bowie in the first quarter were not happening.

The Jackrabbits scored only two points the whole quarter while Muenster came all the way back to take a small 24-22 lead into halftime.

With the score almost tied after two wildly different quarters, the second half saw a much more evenly played game.

Both teams struggled to score in the third quarter as each team equaled nine points. The fourth quarter saw more shots go in on both sides. Bowie could not catch the Hornets.

While the Jackrabbits did a good job on Muenster’s two big scoring posts inside, tall perimeter player Bryson Culwell picked up the slack scoring a game high 24 points while making four three-pointers.

It was enough to stave off Bowie as the Hornets won 50-44.

Braden Armstrong led the Jackrabbits with 20 points while Trevor Vann joined him in double figures with 11 points. Riley Harris scored eight points, but led the team with 10 assists and four rebounds.

The Jackrabbits open district at home against an athletic City View team at 7 p.m. on Jan. 17.

