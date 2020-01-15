Bowie Powerlifting team starts season this week

The Bowie powerlifting teams start their seasons this week as the boys travel to Ponder on Jan. 16.

The Jackrabbits were supposed to host the opening meet on Saturday, but inclement weather cancelled the meet.

The teams hope they can continue the string of success both have had in recent years with a new man in charge. Josh Kreger has been an assistant coach for the program the last few years, but with Quentin Berend gone it will be up to Kreger to continue the push.

Both the boy’s and girl’s teams ended up finishing second overall at the regional meets last year.

The girl’s team also sent five girls to the state meet.

Four of those girls did not graduate and are expected to be back: Jessie Henry, Sierra Skinner, Emma Skinner and Chelsea Price.

The roster is not yet set on either side as Kreger is still trying to find lifters to fill out the 11 different weight classes, noting finding someone for the lightest and heaviest classes is the most challenging part. Some lifters get convinced to start competing after the season has already started.

Some returning boys to watch will be Ty Harris and Bryan Arellano who both finished fourth at the regional meet in their weight classes.

The Bowie powerlifting program has been blessed with high participation on both teams the last few years, especially when compared to surrounding schools. Whether that tradition continues comes down to the coach or lifters recruiting untapped talent to give it a shot.

The first meet both teams will compete in will be at Paradise on Jan. 23.