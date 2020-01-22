Ad

Build easy ethnic enchiladas

01/22/2020 EDIBLES 0

(Culinary.net) If your family is looking for a simple way to serve up a south-of-the-border classic, this Enchilada Casserole can be your ticket to a warm, filling meal.

Find more meal ideas at Culinary.net.

Watch video to see how to make this recipe!

Enchilada Casserole

  • Nonstick cooking spray
  • 1          medium yellow onion, chopped
  • 12        ounces ground beef
  • 1 1/2    teaspoons chili powder
  • 3/4       teaspoon ground cumin
  • 15        ounces pinto beans, drained
  • 20        ounces diced tomatoes and green chilies, undrained
  • 1 1/2    cups sour cream
  • 3          tablespoons flour
  • 1/2       teaspoon garlic powder
  • 12        corn tortillas, 6 inches
  • 20        ounces enchilada sauce
  • 8          ounces shredded cheddar cheese
  • 1/2       cup green onions, chopped
  1. Heat oven to 350° F. Spray baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
  2. In large skillet, cook onion and ground beef until cooked through. Drain, if necessary.
  3. Stir in chili powder and cumin. Stir in pinto beans and diced tomatoes; set aside.
  4. In small bowl, combine sour cream, flour and garlic powder.
  5. Place six tortillas in bottom of baking dish, overlapping as needed. Top tortillas with beef mixture and sour cream mixture. Top with 10 ounces enchilada sauce. Repeat layers.
  6. Bake 35-40 minutes.
  7. Sprinkle shredded cheese and green onion over casserole. Bake 5 minutes, or until cheese melts.

SOURCE:
Culinary.net

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes