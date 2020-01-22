Build easy ethnic enchiladas

(Culinary.net) If your family is looking for a simple way to serve up a south-of-the-border classic, this Enchilada Casserole can be your ticket to a warm, filling meal.

Enchilada Casserole

Nonstick cooking spray

1 medium yellow onion, chopped

12 ounces ground beef

1 1/2 teaspoons chili powder

3/4 teaspoon ground cumin

15 ounces pinto beans, drained

20 ounces diced tomatoes and green chilies, undrained

1 1/2 cups sour cream

3 tablespoons flour

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

12 corn tortillas, 6 inches

20 ounces enchilada sauce

8 ounces shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 cup green onions, chopped

Heat oven to 350° F. Spray baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. In large skillet, cook onion and ground beef until cooked through. Drain, if necessary. Stir in chili powder and cumin. Stir in pinto beans and diced tomatoes; set aside. In small bowl, combine sour cream, flour and garlic powder. Place six tortillas in bottom of baking dish, overlapping as needed. Top tortillas with beef mixture and sour cream mixture. Top with 10 ounces enchilada sauce. Repeat layers. Bake 35-40 minutes. Sprinkle shredded cheese and green onion over casserole. Bake 5 minutes, or until cheese melts.

