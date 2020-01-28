Carl Michael Bullinger

December 19, 1948 – January 26, 2020

BOWIE – Carl Michael Bullinger, Sr., 71, died on Jan. 26, 2020 in Bowie, TX.

A rosary will be at 6 p.m. on Jan. 29 followed by a visitation from 6:30-8 p.m. at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. on Jan. 30 at Saint Jerome Catholic Church in Bowie. Burial will follow at Hopewell Cemetery near Stoneburg.

Bullinger was born on Dec. 19, 1948 in Henrietta to Michael T. and Katherine Marie Bullinger. He was a 1967 graduate of Henrietta High School. He then attended Tarleton College and began a teaching career. He taught ag at Nocona High School and Goldburg High School. Bullinger later worked for Berend Brothers in Bowie for five years. He then opened his own feed store business in Stoneburg and also was the owner of Carl’s Landscaping business for several years.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Anna Bullinger and son-in-law, Bob Reno.

He is survived by his children, Laura Reno, Stoneburg and Michael Bullinger, Fort Worth; a grandson; sister, Rosie Koetter, Henrietta; and two brothers, Raymond Bullinger, Henrietta and Dale Bullinger, Haskell.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.