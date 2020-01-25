Chamber readies banquet for Monday night

The Bowie Chamber of Commerce invites you to Embrace the Pioneer Spirit at the annual awards banquet Monday night. See the official event program inside the weekend Bowie News and make plans to attend.

Doors opens at 5:30 p.m. for networking, hors d’oeuvres, drinks and table viewing. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. As always, chamber members have been invited to decorate a table for the banquet showcasing their business. The top decorator will be recognized.

Tickets are $35 for chamber members and $40 for non-members. Dinner and entertainment are included. Theme for the event is “Embracing the Pioneer Spirit.”