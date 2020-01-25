Commissioners meet Monday

The Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. on Jan. 27.

A delinquent tax collection contract with Perdue, Brandon, Fielder, Collins and Mott LLP will be presented to the court along with tax assessor collector’s required cybersecurity training program for all county employees.

Commissioners will consider temporary help in the district clerk’s office, and an application for the Federal Surplus Property Program.

Other topics on Monday’s agenda will include: Review of a preliminary plat for lots one-eight in block one of Amon Carter Estates; consider going out for bids on unleaded gas and off road diesel for the county; precinct two to trade in a Case TV380 to buy a Bobcat T870; mitigation plan update; monthly bills, reports and minutes and consider a recommendation from the Nortex Regional Planning Commission to change similar road names to comply with Nortex, Nex Gen 911 system.