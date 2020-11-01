Commissioners to consider co. treasurer personnel

The Montague County Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. on Jan. 13 for a regular agenda that includes a discussion of personnel in the county treasurer’s office.

The treasurer’s office has been in flux since Dec. 26 when LaVonda Langford resigned and the court named Jennifer Fenoglio, former deputy county treasurer, to fill the treasurer’s job until the November 2020 election. Last November, Fenoglio was named the newly created human resource officer. The court directed those jobs be combined temporarily.

Commissioners will consider annual topics of going out for sealed bids for fuel (unleaded gas and off-road diesel), and for rock hauling by the hour or ton. Bonds for the county treasurer, deputy county treasurer and constable precinct two will be presented.

Other topics include: Monthly reports from the veteran’s service and sheriff’s office; mitigation plan update; accept a $10,000 donation to the sheriff’s office from the Steven and Mary Birch Foundation; accepted unanticipated revenue of $300 to the sheriff’s office from the Texas State University for the tobacco enforcement program; consider map endorsement agreement with Liberty Marketing; and replat for two lots in phase three Silver Lakes Ranch.