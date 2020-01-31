County junior robotics STEM team wins reserve champion

On Jan. 24, the junior Ag Robotics team from Montague County was awarded reserve champion in the junior division in the first Junior Ag Robotics Challenge at the 124th Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo.

Team members are: Will Kurosky, Paige Kurosky, Izzi Rohde, Eli Garcia, Ebram Friesen, and Jocelyn Rich of Montague County STEM.

Displaying the talents, skills and knowledge of Texas youth in the ever-changing world of technology, the Junior Ag Robotics Challenge was introduced to the stock show this year, taking place at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History. Members of 4-H and FFA organizations spend countless hours designing, programming, and constructing their projects to compete.

