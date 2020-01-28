Dr. Maurice “Mac” Browder

August 16, 1927 – January 24, 2020

BOWIE – Dr. Maurice “Mac” Browder, 92, passed away on Jan. 24, 2020 in Bowie, TX.

The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 28 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. on Jan. 29 at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Bowie. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery.

Mac was born on Aug. 16, 1927 in Springtown to Lowell Cosby and Clara Almarene (McWilliams) Browder. He served in the U.S. Navy after high school during the final stages of World War II. Mac received his bachelor of arts in chemistry from Texas Tech University and then received his doctor of medicine degree from Southwestern Medical School in Dallas.

He moved to Bowie in 1962 and practiced medicine until his retirement in 1998. During his career he served on the medical staff at Bowie Memorial Hospital (1962-1996) and also served as the medical director for the Saint Jo Clinic. Mac was a member of St. Jerome Catholic Church in Bowie.

Mac was preceded in death by his first two wives, June Evelyn Browder and Joyce Browder; and his brother, Harold Browder.

He is survived by his wife, Bettye Browder, Bowie; daughter, Sharon Clark and husband Eugene, Bowie; son, Benton Browder, Arp, TX; grandchildren, Ashley Walker, Columbia, MO., Ivy Barnes, Midland, Bailey Lyon, Graham and Christina Browder, Arp; great grandchildren, Sophia Lyon, Landon Walker and Riley Barnes; and brother, Curtis Browder and wife Verna, Springfield, MO.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication