Edna Merle McGee (Hill) Harvill

February 4, 1936 – January 11, 2020

BOWIE – Edna Merle McGee (Hill) Harvill, 83, passed away on Jan. 11, 2020 in Bowie TX.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 14 at The White Family Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Jan. 15 at First Baptist Church of Bowie. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery.

Edna Merle was born on Feb. 4, 1936 in Forestburg to Pryor and Vera Mae McGee. She graduated from Forestburg High School. She became a Christian at the age of 13. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Bowie. She served as a Sunday school teacher, a choir member, headed up the Intercessory Prayer Ministry, served as a pianist and numerous other ministries.

She worked for the Farm Service Agency for 32 years in Montague County, Nacogdoches County and Comanche County. She also worked as the church secretary at First Baptist Church in Bowie and First Baptist Church Comanche for eight years.

She worked with Hospice in Comanche County, taking courses to be certified at two different levels. She worked actively in the American Cancer Society in Comanche and was involved with the United Way for several years in Bowie. She was involved in a project called “State and County office Automation Process” for the U. S. Department of Agriculture. She won the award for superior service award in the category of support personnel. She also won the high quality performance award in 1983. She never met a stranger, she loved everyone and lived out her faith daily.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Pryor and Vera Mae Mcgee; her first husband, Gordon Loyd Hill; her brothers, Don, Dale, Mayo and Jan McGee; her sister, Jane Griffin; brother-in-law, Don Campbell and sister-in-law, Sharon Campbell.

Edna Merle is survived by her husband, Bert Harvill; her brother, Chris McGee and wife Betty; her sister, Virginia Wilkirson and husband Kenneth; her sons, Shannon Loyd Hill and his wife Kathaleen Hill, and Gordon Matthew Hill and his wife Brenda; her stepsons, Riley Harvill and his wife Rebecca, Kevin Harvill and his wife Becky; grandchildren, Amy Puchaty and her husband Ethan, Molly Lee and her husband Daren, Aaron Hill and his wife Marlee, Gordon Hill, Cadon Hill, Jake Harvill, Lizzie Blaising, Kate Blaising, Justin Whitlock, Emily Wheat; great grandchildren, Lexi Lee and Lincoln Lee; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

