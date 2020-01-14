Effie “Loretta” Bishop

September 2, 1942 – January 11, 2020

BOWIE – Effie “Loretta” Bishop, 77, went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 11, 2020.

The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. on Jan. 15 at Faith Baptist Church in Bowie.

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Jan. 15 at Faith Baptist Church in Bowie with Pastors Allen McCauley and Roger Bishop officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

Loretta was born Sept. 2, 1942 on the Stanfield Ranch in Clay County. Loretta was saved by faith in Jesus. She was a devoted member of Faith Baptist Church where she served in many capacities. Loretta was a beloved wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother.

Loretta is survived by her husband, Richard Bishop, Bowie; son, Scott Bishop, Bowie; daughter, Shelly Burkhalter and husband Larry, Alvord; brother, Leo Durham, Bowie; sisters, Lynda Defrate, Bowie, and Mozelle Palmer and husband James, Vashti; brother-in-laws, the Rev. Roger Bishop, and Daniel Bishop and wife Patricia; grandchildren, Mandy Netherland and husband Michael, Rhome, Seth Burkhalter, Clayton, NC and Brian Burkhalter, Vernon; great grandchild, Camille Netherland, Rhome; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Should friends desire, memorials can be made in honor of Loretta to the Faith Baptist Church at 1307 E. Nelson St. Bowie, TX 76230.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication

1418 Hwy 59N., Bowie | 940-872-9993