Elizabeth Lee Bruce

June 5, 1948 – December 28, 2019

NOCONA – Elizabeth Lee Bruce, 71, passed away on Dec. 28, 2019.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. on Dec. 30 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A memorial service will be set at a later date.

Elizabeth was born on June 5, 1948 in Fort Worth to Junior and Claudie (Patti) Brown. Elizabeth worked as a machinist until the family moved to Montague County in 1980. Then she worked as a belt lacer while building the family cattle farm.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband of 44 years, Billy Bruce; sons, John McDavid and Billy McDavid; sister, Linda Brown and son-in-law, Max Alcantar.

Elizabeth is survived by her daughters, Kim Lemons and husband Will, Montague, and Robbin Alcantar, Azle; 11 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren, with two more on the way; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

