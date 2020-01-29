Girl powerlifters compete at Paradise

On Thursday both Bowie and Nocona girl powerlifters competed in their first meet at Paridise’s League Meet.

The Lady Rabbits ran away with the team title as eight of their 10 lifters placed at the small meet, with four winning first place in their weight classes.

Those four included last year’s state qualifiers Jessie Henry, Emma Skinner and Chelsea Price.

Bowie also had Kerstin Kindsfather win her 165 pound weight class, lifting 760 pounds of total weight on Thursday.

Henry won the 97 pound weight class with 470 total pounds. Skinner won the 114 pound weight class with 605 total pounds.

Chelsea Price won the 220 pound weight class with the highest total weigh lifted at the meet with 895 pounds.

Other lifters who placed included Katie Boyles, Ashley Aguirre, Jenna Rogers and Meridythe Metzler.

Nocona had Natalie Pirkey compete in the 132 pound weight class. Pirkey finished third with 515 total pounds lifted.

Although it was a smaller meet, with only 47 total lifters competing, it was the first one of the year and it was a good benchmark for all competitors to get a total completed at an official meet in front of judges.

With the benchmark set, the goal for the rest of the season will be to increase that total.

The next league meet for the girls is scheduled for Feb. 6 at Alvord.