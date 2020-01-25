Gold-Burg ISD considers gym improvements

Gold-Burg Independent School District officials continued looking into costs for updates in the school gymnasium and hired a part-time counselor during its Wednesday meeting.

Superintendent Roger Ellis said discussion continued on the gym improvements as he offered some preliminary cost estimates. The board’s top priority is replacing the 20-year-old bleachers which would run between $60,000 to $100,000. However, Ellis said he would like to get additional information about the floor and painting the walls and ceiling. He plans to attend the mid-winter conference next week and gather information from vendors which can help narrow the priorities as they make plans.

In personnel action, Amy Rogers was hired as a part-time counselor for the 2020-21 school year. Ellis said she will work two and a half days a week, expanding that service school-wide from the present once a week schedule.

