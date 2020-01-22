Gold-Burg Trustees meet Wednesday

Trustees of the Gold-Burg Independent School District will meet at 6 p.m. on Jan. 22 for a regular meeting.

In action items the board will discuss updates to the gymnasium including the scoreboard, bleachers, ceiling and floor. The board also will discuss security updates related to staff carry of weapons, entry doors and cameras.

Personnel items such as an staff resignations or new hires are scheduled.

Superintendent Roger Ellis will present information on the Texas Technology Lending grant and the Texas Safety grant. Board training also is set for 6 p.m. on Feb. 24.

The principal will report on attendance and current events, while the agenda wraps up with monthly reports on finances, minutes from Dec. 18, investments, bills, and minerals.