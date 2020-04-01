Infant injured, father arrested

Scotty Willett

A 27-year-old Bowie area man has been arrested on a complaint of injury to a child after he allegedly shook his three-month baby girl leading her to be treated at Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth.

Montague County Sheriff Chief Deputy Jack Lawson said Friday the case is still in its preliminary stages, but Scotty Willett, the child’s father, was arrested Thursday evening on a warrant for the complaint. Justice of the Peace David Allen set a bond of $45,000.

