James Douglas “Jimmy” Atteberry

November 8, 1953 – January 1, 2020

BOWIE – James Douglas “Jimmy” Atteberry, 66, passed away on Jan. 1 in Fort Worth, TX.

A memorial service will be at a later date.

Jimmy was born on Nov. 8, 1953 in Gainesville to J.C. Atteberry and Anna Bell Giles. He married Donna Runnels in 1987. Jimmy worked as an electrician at BK Electric for 30 years.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Eddie Atteberry.

Jimmy is survived by his wife, Donna Atteberry; son, Joe Atteberry and wife Crystal; grandchildren, Brandon Atteberry, Bryson Davis, Payden Atteberry, Cash Davis, Jake Atteberry and Austin Atteberry; brothers, Michael Atteberry and Bobby Lawrence; sister, Pamela Atteberry; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

