Joy Doreece Shan

April 18, 1938 – January 25, 2020

BOWIE – Joy Doreece Shan, 81, died on Jan. 25, 2020 in Denton, TX.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 30 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Jan. 31 at Victory Church in Bowie with Pastor John Little officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

Shan was born on April 18, 1938 to J.O. and Dovie Dane in Morton. She graduated from Bula High School in 1956 in Enochs and later Draughn’s Business School in Lubbock. On Sept. 1, 1959 she married Jackie Shan in Odessa. The couple were married for 60-plus years and together raised three children, Raynette Duchscher, Wayne Shan and Marjorie Shan.

After marriage the newlyweds traveled to Brunswick, ME when Jackie was stationed at the naval station. After 50 years in California they settled in Bowie in 2014 where they attend Victory Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents, J.O. and Dovie Dane, and sister, Carol Bates.

She is survived by husband, Jackie Shan; daughters, Raynette Duchscher, Denton and Marjorie Shan, Oklahoma City, OK; son, Wayne Shan, Galvez, LA; 10 grandchildren; two great grandchildren and one sister, Jean Greer, Stephensville.

Arrangements are entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.