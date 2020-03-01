Katye Alvena (Kaiser)

Overstreet- Schmitz

October 18, 1918 –December 30, 2019

BOWIE – Katye Alvena Kaiser Overstreet- Schmitz, 101 years young, passed away and went to her eternal home with the Lord on Dec. 30, 2019.

The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 3 at The White Family Funeral Home, 1418 Hwy. 59 N., Bowie.

A funeral service will be at 3 p.m. on Jan. 4 at the First Free Will Baptist Church, 505 Strong Street, Bowie with Pastors Kevin Cain and Larry Cox officiating.

Burial will follow at Salona Cemetery, located off of Farm-to-Market 174, on the corner of Fisher Road and Lama Road in Bowie.

Pallbearers will be: Jackson Blaylock, John Coffey, Tim Green, Mark Jackson, Chad McCracken and John Odle. Honorary pallbearers: Her brothers, Phillip, David and James Kaiser.

Katye was born on Oct. 18, 1918 in Alma, OK to Louis K. and Pearl (Doan) Kaiser. Katye was the second child blessed with seven siblings, Clara, Walter, Katherine, Phillip, David, Hazel and James Kaiser.

Katye was schooled at the Lonestar, Alamo, Salona, Stoneburg and Prairie Valley schools. She attended the Draughn’s Business College in Wichita Falls as a young housewife.

Katye married Henry Overstreet in Bowie in 1935. They made their home in the Pleasant Ridge, Tage, Salona and Bowie communities. After her children were older, she worked at the Style Shop, Haggar Slack Factory and Bellmire Nursing Home in Bowie.

Katye was a long time member of the First Free Will Baptist Church, where she attended and served through the years. The Amity Club honored Katye as their 2008 Jim Bowie Pioneer Queen.

Our Mother provided nothing but love and joy in our home. She had a kind and giving heart. Where ever she saw a need, she was there to help. She never put herself first, friends and co-workers all loved her, she respected everyone.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Louis K. and Pearl Kaiser; husbands; sisters, Clara Munson, Katherine Murchison- Hamilton and Hazel Welch-Reed; brother, Walter Kaiser; grandsons, Chris Coffey and Kent Jackson; great grandsons, Heath Jackson and Cash McCracken; and son-in-law, Jack Green.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Ireta Overstreet, Bowie, Frances Green, Copperas Cove, Janet Jackson and husband Louie, Park Springs, Dorothy McCracken and husband Joe Pat, Plano, Judy Avery and husband Jimmy, Odessa, Steve Overstreet, Tomball, and Arlene Odle and husband Gary, Bowie; 20 grandchildren; 47 great grandchildren; 46 great-great grandchildren; and three great-great-great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the nursing department at the North Central Texas College, Bowie Campus, God’s Table, Solaris or the charity of your choice.

