Lady Rabbits clobber City View 70-27

Following the teams first district loss, the Bowie Lady Rabbits bounced back in a big way by taking down City View at home on Friday.

The Lady Rabbits were too much for the Lady Mustangs, winning a one-sided game easily 70-27.

Midway through the quarter both teams had scored a decent amount and Bowie’s lead was only 11-7. The Lady Rabbits would rally to end the quarter on a 12-0 run to go up 23-7 heading into the second quarter.

From there, it was no question Bowie had the game in hand. Its pressing defense wore down City View and produced many turnovers that created easy scoring chances in transition.

As the bench emptied for the Lady Rabbits, the intensity stayed up. It was a good thing because fouls were being called often on both teams as players got into foul trouble.

The Lady Mustangs were in the double-bonus with five minutes left to play in the second quarter. Still City View struggled to score while Bowie’s lead kept on growing, the Lady Rabbits lead 39-13 at halftime.

Even with Bowie calling off its press defense in the second half, the Lady Rabbits prevented the Lady Mustangs from scoring much. The Bowie team still forced turnovers by jumping passing lanes and collecting plenty of steals that led to more points.

Lady Rabbit post player Hope Jones scored 11 of her team high 15 points in the quarter before fouling out of the game near the end of the period. It did not matter much to the outcome of the game as Bowie’s lead was 61-17 heading into the fourth quarter.

There was a definite lack of intensity to end the game. The Lady Mustangs actually outscored the Lady Rabbits 10-9 as both teams just wanted the game to end by that point. Bowie would go on to win 70-27.

Bowie will have a tough week to finish the first round of district play. The team will travel to Holliday earlier in the week before taking on county rival Nocona at home at 6 p.m. on Jan. 24.

