Lady Rabbits lose at Holliday

The Bowie Lady Rabbits fell at Holliday on Tuesday night in a game that got away from them in the second half.

The Lady Eagles parade to the free throw line led the way to winning 46-39.

The first half was low scoring, but competitive. The Lady Rabbits did not have a good start to the game as no shots were going in. The defense kept the game close, but Holliday led 8-3 heading into the second quarter.

Bowie’s offense came alive as four different players scored. The Lady Rabbits defense kept the Lady Eagles from extending their lead. Bowie actually took the lead 16-15 heading into halftime.

The third quarter was flipped from the second quarter as Holliday’s offense started to come alive, thanks in large part to Sarah Cowan.

In the previous game against Nocona, the Lady Eagles had done some damage from the 3-point line. Not wanting that to happen against Bowie, Coach Joe Crabb made it an emphasis to not let Holliday get clean looks from outside.

The Lady Eagles, and Cowan especially, adjusted, driving hard to the rim and getting to the free throw line a lot, especially in the second half.

Cowan made eight of her nine free throws as Holliday took the lead 28-23 heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams scored in double-figures in the fourth quarter, as Bowie knocked in three 3-pointers and had six different players score points.

Unfortunately, the free throws kept coming for Holliday, with 16 of its 18 points coming from free throws in the fourth quarter alone. This was enough to hold off the hard charging Lady Rabbits as the Lady Eagles won 46-39.

After playing Nocona on Friday, the Lady Rabbits start the second round of district play at Henrietta at 6 p.m. on Jan. 28.

