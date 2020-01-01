Lady Rabbits play a tough gauntlet of state-ranked teams

The Bowie Lady Rabbits got back into the swing of things with four games in two days blitz on Friday Saturday against some state-ranked teams at the prestigious Whataburger tournament in Saginaw.

The Lady Rabbits went 2-2 and played for the consolation championship on Saturday, but lost the final game against the number one ranked team in 1A Nazareth. It was not the only state-ranked team Bowie faced during the two days.

The Lady Rabbits kicked off the tournament against state ranked 4A Bridgeport. There was some rust from the holidays and the team did not play well. The Sissies took it to Bowie and won easily 61-18.

While the teams the Lady Rabbits played next were in smaller classifications, all three were ranked in the top five in the state within their classifications and could not be taken lightly.

Bowie finished the first day playing Panhandle. The Lady Panthers were ranked among the top five teams in 2A. It was a close game and the Lady Rabbits battled. In the end, Bowie was able to hold on to win a close game 42-39.

To start of Saturday, the Lady Rabbits next played Dodd City. The Lady Hornets are usually ranked among the top programs in 1A every year, with several area teams playoff runs ending to them every year. Dodd City is also coming off a three season run where it was the state runner-up.

Bowie took care of business and won a game it controlled from the start 51-38. The win set up the Lady Rabbits with the team that defeated the Lady Hornets in the state title game each of the last three years for the consolation championship.

The Lady Swifts’ defense was stifling. Bowie had an okay first quarter, but just had a tough time scoring for the rest of the game. The Lady Rabbits made a mini-run in the final few minutes to cut the lead down to single-digits, but could not catch up as Nazareth won the low scoring affair 35-26.

Jayci Logan was named to the all-tournament team as the long and athletic guard at the front of the team’s pressing defense was a key to the team’s success during the two days.

The Lady Rabbits next play at Lindsay at 6:15 p.m. on Jan. 7.

