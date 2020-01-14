Linda M. Lowrance

November 20, 1944 – January 9, 2020

NOCONA – Linda M. Lowrance, 75, died on Jan. 9, 2020 in Decatur, TX.

There was a memorial service at 2 p.m. on Jan. 14 at the Montague County Cowboy Church in Montague with Pastor Joe Caballero officiating. A private family interment will follow at a later date.

She was born on Nov. 20, 1944 in Paducah to Leonard and Murtice Denison Judd. Lowrance worked as a secretary for McMaster’s New Holland in Decatur and was a member of the Montague County Cowboy Church. She married Edwin Lowrance on Feb. 6, 1961 in Arlington. They were married for 58 years.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Lynn Roy Judd.

She is survived by her husband, Edwin Lowrance, Nocona; children, Stony Lowrance, Alvord, Tammie Cable, Nocona, Debbie White, Decatur and Drenda Lambert, Mount Horeb, WI; sisters, Laura Bell, Nocona and Loretta Farrer, Greenville; eight grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way.

Memorial donations may be made to the Montague County Cowboy Church.