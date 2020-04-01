Ad

LMC offers ag students contest to create beautification projects

01/04/2020 COUNTY LIFE 0

As you visit the Montague County Youth Fair this week make sure to stop at the shop projects to get a first look at some special projects students are creating to promote “Beautiful Montague.”
This campaign was initiated by the Leadership Montague County as a beautification project that also is a competition among the six county schools. The youth fair takes place Jan. 9-11 at the Nocona Agricultural Center on U.S. 82 in Nocona.
The contest asks the agriculture science departments to create a project that is unique, photo-worthy and reflects the spirit of the county. The invitation to compete states: “Our aim is to place these pieces of art in the community for locals/passerbys to admire as they enter our amazing county.”

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.

Nocona ag. students work on their LMC beautification display project. (Courtesy photo)
Bowie Ag students Tanner Makings and Clay Stark work on their project. (Photo by Barbara Green)

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes