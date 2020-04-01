LMC offers ag students contest to create beautification projects

As you visit the Montague County Youth Fair this week make sure to stop at the shop projects to get a first look at some special projects students are creating to promote “Beautiful Montague.”

This campaign was initiated by the Leadership Montague County as a beautification project that also is a competition among the six county schools. The youth fair takes place Jan. 9-11 at the Nocona Agricultural Center on U.S. 82 in Nocona.

The contest asks the agriculture science departments to create a project that is unique, photo-worthy and reflects the spirit of the county. The invitation to compete states: “Our aim is to place these pieces of art in the community for locals/passerbys to admire as they enter our amazing county.”

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.

Nocona ag. students work on their LMC beautification display project. (Courtesy photo)