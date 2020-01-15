Local students to compete at Fort Worth Stock Show

On Feb. 1, two local Montague County cowgirls will be competing in the first North Texas High School Rodeo Association Scholarship Rodeo at the 2020 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo in Fort Worth.

This rodeo will be in the historic Will Rogers Coliseum and is free to attend. This rodeo will be giving away $26,000 in scholarships in 13 events. The winner in each event will walk away with a $2,000 scholarship and the rest with great prizes. This event is exclusive to the North Texas High School Rodeo Association members.

Andee Shae Nored from Bowie and Tomi Womack from Nocona both have qualified to compete in this rodeo by being in the top 10 of the standings in their competing events. Andee Shae represents and rides for the Elite Rodeo team. Andee Shae is the daughter of Sondra Nored and Dwayne Nored and has qualified in 3 events: Barrel Racing, Breakaway Roping and Ribbon Roping. She will be competing in the 10th position in Barrel Racing, 6th position in Ribbon Roping and 1st position in Breakaway Roping.

Tomi Womack represents and rides for the Nocona High School Rodeo Team and is the daughter of John and Stepheny Womack. She has qualified in 3 events: Barrel Racing, Poles and Breakaway Roping. She will be competing in the 5th position of Barrel Racing, 9th position in Poles and 5th position in Breakaway Roping.

These two local cowgirls ask that you come root them on as they compete in this inaugural event.

The admission to this event is free, once you are on the grounds of Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.

So, mark your calendars for Feb. 1 at 1 p.m. to come and support some of our local rodeo athletes as they compete and represent their schools and Montague County.