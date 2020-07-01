Louise Hollis Mazy

September 1, 1918 – January 5, 2019

BOWIE – Louise Hollis Mazy, 101, died on Jan. 5, 2020 in Bowie.

The family received friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.Entombment will be at 1 p.m. on Jan. 9 at Elmwood Cemetery in Abilene with Chaplain Donna Kleman officiating.

She was born on Sept. 1, 1918 in Abilene. She married JB Mazy on Oct. 19, 1936. She retired from T.S. Langford Company in 1980. Mazy was a member of Grace Methodist Church (formerly Epworth United Methodist where she was a charter member) in Abilene.

She is preceded in death by her husband, JB Mazy; parents, David and Minnie Cathey; sisters, Beth Whitten, Nell Hart and JoAnn Reed; two son-in-laws, Frankie Thomas and Bryan Wasson; and great niece, Shelly Hart.

She is survived by her two daughters, Shirley Wasson, Bowie and Barbara Thomas, Matthews, NC; a nephew; five grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; 13 great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews

The family requests memorials be made to First Baptist Church-Building Fund, 307 Lindsey, Bowie or Kindred Hospice, 4210, Kell West, Suite 204, Wichita Falls.