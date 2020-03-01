Lucy Faye Harrison

May 19, 1931 – January 1, 2020

BELLEVUE – Lucy Faye Harrison, 88, went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 1, 2020 in Nocona, TX.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Jan. 5 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Jan. 6 at the First Baptist Church of Bellevue with Pastors Robert Slayton and Tommy John Mayo officiating. Burial will follow at Bellevue Cemetery.

Lucy was born on May 19, 1931 in Dean to Ben and Bessie (Jarvis) Allison. On May 5, 1950 she married J.L. “Jimmie” Harrison in Bellevue. Lucy was a wonderful homemaker, and devoted herself to being a mother and grandmother. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bellevue where she enjoyed teaching Sunday School.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers and sisters.

Lucy is survived by her children, John Harrison and wife Cherry, Bellevue, Linda Wells and husband Charles, Vashti, Billy Glen Harrison, Bellevue, A.A. “Andy” Harrison and wife Becky, Decatur, and Steven Harrison and wife Bobbie, Bellevue; six grandchildren, Kenna Harrison, Thad Harrison, Kevin Wells, Brent Coker, Shane Coker and Harley Hager and Taylor Hager; five great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Should friends desire, memorials can be made in honor of Lucy to the First Baptist Church of Bellevue at P.O. Box 98, Bellevue, TX 76228 or the Bellevue Cemetery at P.O. Box 185. Bellevue, TX 76228.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

