Man steals pickup in Ringgold, leads cops on long pursuit

The theft of a pickup in Ringgold led to a high-speed pursuit that spread across Montague and Wise Counties Thursday afternoon, finally ending outside Rhome when the truck stopped in the median after being spiked multiple times.

John Zachary Duke, 26, Ringgold, was arrested at the scene. He has since been charged with complaints of evading arrest and vehicle theft with a total bond of $55,000.

The vehicle theft was reported to the sheriff’s office Thursday around 2 p.m. Chief Deputy Jack Lawson said the owner, Danny Hamilton, said he parked his Ford F-150 pickup in front of his father’s home in Ringgold at 391 Hickory Street.

“He said he just ran in for a minute and when he came back on the porch he saw the man (Duke) going to his pickup and he appeared to be carrying bolt cutters. Hamilton ran toward his truck, but Duke got in, locked the doors and sped away. The owner had to jump out of the way. He had left the keys inside because he expected to come right back out,” explained Lawson.

