Margaret Marie Drager

August 21, 1937 – January 1, 2020

SUNSET – Margaret Marie Drager, 82, died on Jan. 1, 2020 in Decatur, TX.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 4 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Jan. 5 at the Saint Peter Lutheran Church in Bowie with the Rev. Larry Knobloch officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery.

Drager was born on Aug. 21, 1937 in Lone Rock, WI to Clarence and Ella (Covey) McCarthy. She worked alongside her husband doing custom farming.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, George Drager; son, Calvin Drager; grandson, Corey Michael Fraiser; sisters, Myra Wright, Ethel Olson, Florence Weber and Nona DeMaiffe; brothers, George McCarthy, Albert McCarthy and Roy McCarthy.

She is survived by her son, Jeffery Drager, Sunset; daughter, Jeanine Drager Hale, Bowie; six grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.