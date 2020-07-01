Mauricia Sanchez

May 28, 1936 – December 22, 2019

NOCONA – Mauricia Sanchez, 83, died on Dec. 22, 2019 in Montague County.

There was a memorial mass at 2 p.m. on Jan. 6 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Nocona. A private family burial will be held in Mexico at a later date.

She was born on May 28, 1936 in Cerralvo, NL Mexico to Francisco Peña and Ines Carmona Peña. She married Victor Sanchez on Jan. 9, 1955 in Cerralvo, NL Mexico. She worked all her life as a homemaker and was a member of St. William’s Cathoilic Church in Montague.

She is preceded in death by her husband.

She is survived by her children, Victor M. Sanchez, Jose I. Sanchez, Bertha Morales, Juan G. Sanchez and Maria Lozano; 16 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.