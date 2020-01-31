Monday last day to register in time for primary voting

Feb. 3 is the last day to register to vote in the March 3 party primary election in Texas.

Your application must be registered in the voter registrar’s office or postmarked at least 30 days before an election to be eligible to vote in that election.

Visit votetexas.org, to check your voter registration status or visit the Montague County website at: co.montague.tx.us for information on how to register.

All applications for an address change or to register to vote must be received in the election’s office no later than 5 p.m. on Feb. 3.

The application period for ballot by mail has been underway since Jan. 1 and will come to a close at 5 p.m. on Feb. 21. These forms are available on the county website under the elections tab. Questions may be directed to Elections Administrator Ginger Wall at 894-2540.

Early voting for the March 3 election begins Feb. 18 and runs through Feb. 25.