Montague County Youth Fair kicks off today

The poultry show opened the 2020 county youth fair this morning in Nocona with the first grand champions crowned. The public is invited to attended the judging and cheer on the youth. (Photo by Barbara Green)
Thursday, Jan. 9
9 a.m. – Poultry Show
10 a.m. – Farm Shop judging (Community Center)
11 a.m. – Lamb Show
Noon – Dairy cattle show
2 p.m. – Goat show
Friday, Jan. 10
9 a.m. – Rabbit Show
2 p.m. – Heifer show followed by steer show
Saturday, Jan. 11
8 a.m. – Swine Show
5:30 p.m. – Clover Kids Parade
6:30 p.m. – Premium Sale
HOME ECONOMICS – Nocona Community Center
Thursday
Judging photography and fabric construction
Friday
10:30 a.m. – Judging food and creative art
6 p.m. – Premium and silent Auction results only posted
Saturday
9 a.m. – Public viewing of projects and silent auction opens (closes at noon)
6:30 p.m. – Premium sale
