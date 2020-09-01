Montague County Youth Fair kicks off today

The poultry show opened the 2020 county youth fair this morning in Nocona with the first grand champions crowned. The public is invited to attended the judging and cheer on the youth. (Photo by Barbara Green)

Thursday, Jan. 9

9 a.m. – Poultry Show

10 a.m. – Farm Shop judging (Community Center)

11 a.m. – Lamb Show

Noon – Dairy cattle show

2 p.m. – Goat show

Friday, Jan. 10

9 a.m. – Rabbit Show

2 p.m. – Heifer show followed by steer show

Saturday, Jan. 11

8 a.m. – Swine Show

5:30 p.m. – Clover Kids Parade

6:30 p.m. – Premium Sale

HOME ECONOMICS – Nocona Community Center

Thursday

Judging photography and fabric construction

Friday

10:30 a.m. – Judging food and creative art

6 p.m. – Premium and silent Auction results only posted

Saturday

9 a.m. – Public viewing of projects and silent auction opens (closes at noon)

6:30 p.m. – Premium sale