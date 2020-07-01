Nancy Carol Snider Shaw Schaal

August 23, 1938 – January 4, 2020

BOWIE – Nancy Carol Snider Shaw Schaal, 81, went to be with her Lord on Jan. 4, 2020.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 10 at The White Family Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be at the funeral home on at 1 p.m. Jan. 11 with a graveside ceremony to follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

Nancy was born on Aug. 23, 1938 in Greenville to Monnie Haigwood and John F. Snider. After graduating from Paris High School in Texas, she enrolled at Decatur Baptist College, now Dallas Baptist University, where she attended until she and Glen A. Shaw were married on June 1, 1957 in Wise County. They had three sons. She worked as a bookkeeper for several companies in the Dallas area until she married John H. Schaal on Nov. 26, 1988 at Denton Baptist Temple in Denton.

Nancy and John Schaal resided in Bowie from 1998 to 2013. They then moved to an independent living facility in Wichita Falls. They were married until John’s death July 23, 2016. She remained in Wichita Falls until October 2018 when she moved back to Bowie to a local nursing facility. During their time in Bowie, they were active members of Bible Baptist Church. Nancy sang in the choir and often would provide solos for weekly services. She made a wholehearted commitment to her Savior, Jesus Christ, in 1974 and never wavered in her commitment to follow, share and live out her faith up to her passing.

Nancy enjoyed expressing her faith through writing poetry. She would often send birthday and special event cards with a personal poem for the recipient. She loved cardinal birds and enjoyed watching them when they would stop by her property. She and John did a fair amount of travel during the first decade of their marriage.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John Schaal; previous husband, Glen Shaw; mother, Monnie Haigwood Robinson and father, John F. Snider.

Nancy is survived by her three sons, Ronnie Shaw and wife LaQuita, Ada, OK, Craig Shaw and wife Mindy, Tuscola, and Chris Shaw, Bowie; grandchildren McKara, Kansas City, Caleb, Oklahoma City, Jason and wife Ashton, Tuscola, Misty and husband Jason Fine, San Angelo, Jeremy and wife Emily, Buffalo Gap, Krystal and husband Taylor Hopkins, Little Elm; great-grandchildren, Enoch, Emery, Coco, Jaxon, Nora Jane, Hadley, Landon, Hunter, Rylan, Kyler and McKynlee; sister, Paula Robinson, Longmont, CO; niece, Carrie Cook, Dayton, OH and her son Austin Barnard; nephew, John Cook, Boulder, CO and his children, Lila, Jack and Henry; and a stepbrother, Roger Snider and wife, Lou, Stigler, OK.

The family would like to express gratitude to the caring staff of Royal Estates and Beyond Faith Hospice in Wichita Falls and Advanced Rehab and Healthcare in Bowie for their care of our mother during the final years of her life.

