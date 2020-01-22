Nocona basketball teams win at Holliday

Both of Nocona’s basketball teams picked up huge district wins at Holliday on Friday night.

The Lady Indians won a close game 55-51 to stay undefeated heading into the final week of the first round. The Indians kicked-off district play by beating last year’s district champs in a low scoring, closely contested game pulling out the win 35-33.

The Nocona boy’s team came in as underdogs. The Eagles were the defending district champions. Even though the team graduated many of its starters, Holliday still returned the district’s most valuable player Tucker Strealy.

The first half saw the Indians’ offense struggle, scoring six and seven points in the first two quarters. Holliday’s lead was in the double-digits 24-13 at halftime.

Nocona made some adjustments and had a great third quarter to close the gap. Carter Horn, who drew the assignment of guarding Strealy, scored 11 of his teams 13 points in the quarter to close the Eagles lead to 29-26 heading into the final quarter.

From there it was anyone’s game as every point took tremendous effort and a little bit of luck. The Indians were up 35-33 in the final seconds.

Holliday had the ball with the chance to either tie or take the lead. Nocona poked the ball loose and after a wild scramble took possession of the ball in the final seconds to close the game.

The Lady Indians knew the Lady Eagles would be tough. Holliday is a perennial playoff team from the district that makes teams pay who underestimate them.

“We knew going in that Holliday was going to shoot well in their gym, and they did just that,” Coach Kyle Spitzer said. “They were 50 percent from the field with six 3-pointers in the first half. So we were very lucky to only be down 32-28 at halftime.”

After some adjustments, Nocona’s defense played much better. The Lady Indians were able to gain the lead 44-41 heading into the fourth quarter.

The final quarter was low scoring and back and forth. Nocona put the ball in the hands of its ball handlers and matched everything the Lady Eagles through at them.

Leading scorer Averee Kleinhans scored nine of the teams 11 points in the fourth as the Lady Indians held on to win 55-51.

Both teams will host tough Childress teams earlier in the week before traveling to county rival Bowie to play on Jan. 24. The Lady Indians are scheduled to play at 6 p.m. on while the boy’s game will start when that game ends.

