Nocona basketball teams win at home

The Nocona basketball teams both played and won home games Friday night as the time for district play draws near for both.

The Indians beat Lindsay 47-36 while the Lady Indians won against Aledo 61-56.

The first game back after playing in the Caprock Holiday tournament, the Nocona girl’s team got off to a slow start in the first half. The Lady Cats had a great first quarter scoring 20 points and had a double-digit lead at halftime 34-23.

The defense tightened up in the second half and with it came the offense as the Lady Indians looked to race the ball up the floor. Nocona scored 24 points in the quarter to tie the game up at 47-47 heading into the final quarter.

With the momentum on their side and clutch free throws down the stretch, the Lady Indians would win the close game 61-56. Averee Kleinhans led the team with 34 points while Trystin Fenoglio finished with 13 points.

It was the first game with everyone healthy this year as post player Laramie Hayes played her first game of the season. It allowed the team to see what they could look like at full strength with district starting this week.

The win also was Coach Kyle Spitzer’s 100th career win.

The Nocona boy’s team competed tough against a Knights team.

The biggest scoring bunch came from the two senior starters Carter Horn and Jason Sparkman as both players had 14 points.

Coach Colby Schniederjan was pleased with his team’s overall performance getting the 47-36 win.

The Nocona girl’s team next game is the start of district play. The Lady Indians travel to City View to play at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 10. The Nocona boy’s its final non-district game at Hirschi at 7 p.m. on Jan. 13.

