Nocona boys fall to Childress

After winning at Holliday to start off district play, the Nocona Indians knew it was only going to get tougher as they hosted Childress on Tuesday.

In another low scoring affair, the Bobcats pulled away in the fourth quarter to win 42-36 as they took early control of first place in the district.

The first quarter was fast and physical. Midway through the quarter the Indians lost both of their starting post players to foul trouble.

Their bench did a great job as Nocona had a size advantage against the athletic team from Childress.

The Bobcats employed a full-court trap that had their players diving on the ground constantly and just creating havoc.

Even when the Indians broke the press and tried to set up their half court offense, traps would be timed at precisely the right moments to disrupt Nocona from doing what they wanted to do.

Despite several turnovers forced by Childress, it could not convert them into points as the Indians contested every shot. After a fast and intense first quarter, the score was tied at only 5-5.

With all of that physical defense came foul trouble for the Bobcats and free throw trips for Nocona. Half of the team’s points came from free throws, but scoring was still an issue. Childress scored some points late in the quarter to go up 18-13 at halftime.

The third quarter saw the Indians play better. The defense was locked down again and Blake Gauna scored six of the team’s 10 points in the quarter. The Bobcats still had the lead heading into the fourth quarter, but it was only 24-23.

The defensive chaos from the first quarter came back a bit for Childress. Midway through the Bobcats lead was 30-25. That little bit of lead kept Nocona at bay as the final few minutes saw a lot of scoring.

Back-to-back 3-pointers from Childress looked to put the nail in the coffin as the Bobcats were up 40-31 with less than a minute to go. Carter Horn made a three to cut the lead to six and with some free throw misses and a couple more shots, there was still hope for the Indians.

Childress made its free throws and a clean layup from Nocona did not close the gap much as the Bobcats would win 42-36.

After battling at Bowie on Friday, Nocona next hosts City View at 7:15 p.m. on Jan. 28.

