Nocona girls open district with win at City View

The Nocona Lady Indians started off district play on the right foot Friday as they traveled to City View.

The Lady Indians easily ran through and by an overmatched Lady Mustang team to win 78-37.

Nocona got off to a fast start in the first quarter as it looked to push the ball. Averee Kleinhans made a couple 3-pointers and got the free throw line. She scored 17 of the teams 27 points in the quarter. The Lady Indians led 27-5 heading into the second quarter.

A lot of the bench started to get emptied in the quarter as the team was still successful scoring the ball. This did allow City View to almost match the scoring output in the quarter though, but Nocona was not worried as the lead was still large at 46-22 at halftime.

The Lady Indians defense then shut down the Lady Mustangs in the third quarter, allowing only two points to be scored. On offense, post player Karlee Brown got fed the ball a lot as she scored 19 of the teams 26 points in the quarter.

After this effort the team was able to coast through the fourth quarter towards a win, 78-37.

Brown led the team with 23 points. Kleinhans, Raylee Sparkman and Trystin Fenoglio also scored in double figures finishing with 19, 11 and 10 points.

Nocona’s first challenge in district should be later this week against Holliday, an expected playoff team. The Lady Indians will travel there to play at 6 p.m. on Jan. 17.

