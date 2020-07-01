Opal Fay Brown

February 5, 1930 – December 23, 2019

BOWIE – Opal Fay Brown, 89, died on Dec. 23, 2019 in Bowie, TX.

There will be a visitation at 1 p.m. on Jan. 13 at the First Baptist Church of Nocona.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Jan. 13 at the First Baptist Church in Nocona with the Rev. Dave Woodbury officiating. Interment will follow in Spanish Fort Cemetery in Montague County Texas.

Brown was born on Feb. 5, 1930 in Nocona to Henry and Mary Underwood Robertson. She worked at the Nokona Athletic Goods for many years. Brown was a member of the First Baptist Church in Nocona. She married Doyce “Gobbler” Brown on June 18, 1948 in Henrietta.

She is preceded her in death by her husband; her parents; brothers, R.C., Floyd Joe and Walter Robertson; and sisters, Louise Robertson, Lois McNeely and Ruth Green.

She is survived by her children, Sue Noble, Woodbridge, VA, Garry Brown, Memphis, TX and Debbie Merz, Houston; sister, Sue Lasseter, Iowa Park; eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church in Nocona.