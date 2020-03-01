Phillip Rosewell

December 30, 1977 – December 28, 2019

BOWIE – Phillip Rosewell, 41, passed away on Dec. 28, 2019 in Bowie, TX.

The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 2, 2020 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Jan. 3 in the chapel of The White Family Funeral Home with Bill Parker officiating.

Burial will follow at Briar Creek Cemetery in Bowie.

Philip was born on Dec. 30, 1977 in Alexandria, LA to Donald and Nicki (McDonald) Rosewell. On March 11, 2013 he married Melissa Frost in Brownwood. Philip worked as a maintenance supervisor for Bridgeport Medical Lodge. He enjoyed going to the casino and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. Philip loved his family dearly.

Philip is survived by his wife, Melissa Rosewell of Bowie; sons, Zane Rosewell, Arkadelphia, AR, Cooper Frost and Spencer Rosewell, both of Bowie; daughters, Maddie Frost and Mollie Frost, both of Bowie; mother, Nicki Clem, Denton; brothers, Patrick Rosewell and wife Gwen, Austin, Chris Piatt and wife Leah, Rolla, MO, and Justin Piatt, Springfield, MO; sister, Dianna Miranda and husband George, Austin, and Michelle Davis, San Antonio; nephew, Aidan Davis and niece, Isis Gonzalez.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, TX.

