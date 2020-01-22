Powerlifting boys compete at Ponder

Both the Bowie and Nocona boy’s powerlifting teams started their season on Thursday at Ponder.

The Jackrabbits wound up in second place behind Paradise with nine lifters finishing within the top five in their weight class to score points. The Indians had five lifters score to finish third, just outpointing meet host Ponder.

The top lifters for Bowie included Roman Rivas, Ethan Meyers and Tyson Herron winning their weight classes. Rivas won the 132 pound class with a 965 pound total. Meyers won the 148 class lifting 1,170 pounds. Herron won the super heavy weight class lifting 1,205 pounds.

The Indians top lifter was Dorian Ellis, who won the 123 pound weight class lifting 740 pounds.

With seven schools from the region competing, it was a good early look for the teams to see how they stack up. The regional meet in March. Bowie next competes at Paradise on Jan. 23 in a co-ed meet.

To see full results from all of Bowie and Nocona’s lifters, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.