Richard A. Huttenmaier

August 18, 1932 – December 31, 2019

BELLEVUE – Richard A. Huttenmaier, 87, joined his wife in heaven on Dec. 31, 2019.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 4 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Jan. 6 at Evergreen Cemetery in Beatrice, NE.

Richard was born in Beatrice, NE on Aug. 18, 1932 to Merle and Ruth (Brown) Huttenmaier. He joined the United States Air Force in December of 1950 and served 27 years, eight months and three days, before retiring a Senior Master Sergeant from Sheppard Air Force Base.

Richard met his wife Nelda Joyce Reynolds in Wichita Falls and the couple married on Nov. 4, 1951 in Jacksboro.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Merle and Ruth Huttenmaier; and wife, Nelda Joyce (Reynolds) Huttenmaier.

Richard is survived by his brothers, Robert (Bob) Huttenmaier, San Antionio and James (Jim) Huttenmaier, Spokane, WA; his children, Katrina Cooper and husband Ron, David Huttenmaier and wife Kathi, and Barbara Johnson and husband Hank; six grandchildren; four step grandchildren; and 21 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in honor of Richard to Solaris Hospice in Decatur or any charity of your choice.

Messages of condolence are welcomed at: www.thewhitefamilyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie and Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice, NE.

