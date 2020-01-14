Robert Owen Helms Jr.

October 22, 1945 – January 9, 2020

NOCONA – Robert Owen Helms Jr., 74, died on Jan. 9, 2020 in Dallas, TX.

There will be a funeral service at 2 p.m. on Jan. 16 at the Abundant Life Church in Nocona with Brother James Messer officiating. Interment will follow in Nocona Cemetery.

He was born on Oct. 22, 1945 in Wichita Falls to Robert and Irene Lumley Helms. He was a member in the Abundant Life Church in Nocona.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Carroll Coleman.

He is survived by his sisters, Sharon Palmer, Garland and Hazel Weber, Roanoke; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations may be made to Abundant Life Church, 710 E. Pecan, Nocona, TX 76255.