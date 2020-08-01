Rowdy travels to Citrus Bowl for All American Mascots

There was a colorful array of high school mascots at the All American Mascot program at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, FL on Jan. 1. Bowie High School’s “Rowdy” (Brylee Green) was invited to take part for the second year in a row. She is the 16-year-old daughter of Guy and Elesha Green and a junior at Bowie High School. The mascots are invited to try out during the annual cheer camp. At the bowl there were more than 800 participants with about 50 mascots and the remainder are cheerleaders. Green said it was very exciting to perform on the field and meet the others.

Rowdy with a fellow mascot at the Citrus Bowl. (Courtesy photo)