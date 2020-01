The Saint Jo City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Jan. 8 in the Saint Jo City Hall.

Items on the agenda include the following: Discuss and act on the CSI program, allowing the city to remain in compliance with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality presented by Mike Doughty (Safebuilt formerly Countywide); discuss and act on a request by Eli Casey to use the square for a chili cookoff; approve minutes; review finances; pay bills and receive written reports.