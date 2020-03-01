Samuel Cappel Schaffer

March 29, 1933 – December 24, 2019

BOWIE – Samuel Cappel Schaffer, 86, died on Dec. 24, 2019 in Bowie, TX.

The family has chosen arrangements with cremation. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date..

Schaffer was born on March 29, 1933 to Tom and Mary (Farris) Schaffer in Wheeler. On Sept. 27, 1958 he married Patsy Faye Harding in Wheeler.

Schaffer served as an Engine Man 2 in the United States Navy from April 1953 to April 1957, then spent time in the reserves from April 1957 to April 1961. While in the service he received the Good Conduct Medal and was honorably discharged. He worked as a lineman for Greenbelt Electric for 38 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his children, Jimmy Schaffer, Cathy Schaffer and Carla Diana Bond; a grandson and a granddaughter.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Pasty Schaffer, Bowie; son, Sam Schaffer, Bowie; five grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and numerous other family and friends.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, TX.