Severe storm watcher program comes to county

The National Weather Service will be in Montague County on Jan. 30 for a free severe weather training sessions.

The SKYWARN Storm Spotter Class is for established storm spotters, anyone with an interest in severe weather, and/or anyone who wants to learn more about the severe weather threats in North and Central Texas and how to be prepared. The class will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 30 in the Montague County Annex Community Room in Montague. It is conducted in partnership with Montague County Emergency Management.

In 2019, North and Central Texas experienced 40 tornadoes and several damaging straight-line wind events. These storms resulted in millions of dollars of damage. The 2020 severe weather season is not too far away, and the National Weather Service and local emergency management officials want you to be ready.

This class is part of a regional severe weather preparedness campaign, which will include spotter training sessions in many counties. Other scheduled classes in the region may be found at: weather.gov/fwd/skywarnsch?sptrsch. This class is free of charge and no pre-registration is necessary.

This year’s program will feature an in-depth review and study of the various threats posed by severe thunderstorms. The program also will review thunderstorm characteristics and features associated with severe and non-severe storms. Additionally, the program highlights severe weather safety and how you can report severe weather information back to the National Weather Service and local public safety officials.