Tax deadline just three weeks away Jan. 31

Property owners have three weeks to pay their county, city and school taxes before any penalty and interest begins to accumulate.

Collectors at the county tax office and the appraisal district report traffic has been normal, but is starting to pick up as the new year kicks into gear.

Customers should strive to pay their taxes by the Jan. 31 deadline to avoid the seven percent penalty and interest that stars Feb. 1. This amount increases each month afterward until July 1 when attorney fees are added. Both the county tax office and the Montague County Tax Appraisal District are in the midst of their busiest time and have reached nearly 42 percent and 47 percent of their collections.

