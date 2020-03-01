Thelma Amanda Edwards

October 3, 1920 – January 1, 2020

OKLAHOMA – Thelma Amanda Edwards, 99, formally from Bowie, passed away Jan. 1, 2020 in Decatur, TX.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 6 at Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith, AR.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Jan. 7 in the Chapel of Edwards Funeral Home with Don Varble officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery in Ozark, AR.

Edwards was born on Oct. 3, 1920 in Combs, AR to Robert and Maudie (Combs) Burrell. She was a homemaker, and later worked for the Whirlpool Company in Fort Smith, AR.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Forrest McClellan; son, Gary McClellan; daughter, LaRae Cox; granddaughter, Kialynn Nauman; four brothers and two sisters.

She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Bolton, Bowie; six grandchildren; a son-in-law and 10 great grandchildren.