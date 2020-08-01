Vote to replace county treasurer waits until fall

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

It will be up to the county political party caucuses to select a candidate for the November ballot to elect someone for the unexpired term of Montague County Treasurer following the recent unexpected resignation of LaVonda Langford.

The former treasurer took office on Jan. 1, 2019 after being elected to a four-year term in November 2018. The Nocona woman’s Dec. 22, 2019 letter of resignation was accepted on Dec. 26, 2019 by the Montague County Commissioner’s Court.

In her letter Langford stated: “I understand that my term is set to run until Dec. 31, 2022, but due to personal family and family-owned business obligations, I believe it is time for me to step down to help keep my focus where it needs to be.”

The commissioners appointed Jennifer Fenoglio to serve as treasurer until the election.

As per state law if an elected county official’s position becomes vacant and has more than half of the term remaining it requires it be placed on the ballot.

Jennifer Fenoglio takes the oath of office from County Judge Rick Lewis after she was named to fill the county treasurer’s position. (News photo by Barbara Green)

LaVonda Langford resigned as county treasurer Dec. 22, 2019. (News file photo)

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.